Lafourche Fire Departments partnered for National Fire Prevention Week

In honor of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention week, Lafourche Parish Public Library System partnered with the Thibodaux Fire Department, and the Lafourche Parish Fire District No. 3 to host safety classes at seven of the library’s branches, and Cut Off Elementary School. The local heroes dressed in their equipment and headed to each location to provide safety tips, preventative methods, and offered tours of the fire truck. The classes are held yearly in honor of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

Cut Off Elementary School released a statement expressing gratitude to the fire department for spending the day with students and providing imperative information. “Our students enjoyed our Fire Safety Day! Thank you to the Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 for spending the day at COES and showing all of our students fire safety, allowing them to walk through the fire truck, and our teaching of our 4th and 5th graders how to use a fire extinguisher,” reads a statement from Cut Off Elementary School.