Firemen at the Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 completed a 40 hour Clandestine Lab Response and Processing Training course. The training was led by Jake Felton, owner of MERIT Training Program, the nation’s finest and most thorough training for clandestine lab training and certification.

“This type of the training helps us protect our responders and gives us the knowledge to keep our citizens safe!,” reads a statement from Lafourche Parish Fire District 3. The purpose of the training is to prepare law enforcement with the skills and knowledge to protect responders and keep citizens safe.