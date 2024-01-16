Lafourche garbage service suspended

Support the Lafourche Education Foundation with these fun Mardi Gras drinksJanuary 16, 2024
GARBAGE SERVICE Announcement from River Birch Renewable Energy – Lafourche Parish: Services Suspended for Today and Possibly Tomorrow. Will Resume all Pickups on Friday!
Details:
Due to the closure of US HWY 90, services have been suspended for today. Services are intended to resume pickup tomorrow morning at 6am with the start of the Wednesday route.
The remainder of today’s collection will be recovered on Friday.
If US HWY 90 is still closed tomorrow, services may again have to be suspended. We will keep everyone informed and appreciate your patience during this time.