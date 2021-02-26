Lafourche high school in-person students to possibly return to 5-day schedule on March 15

The Lafourche Parish School District set a tentative date of March 15 for in-person high school students to attend school 5 days a week for the remainder of the school year if the parish’s weekly COVID-19 positivity rate remains below 5 percent.

In-person students began an amended A/B hybrid schedule in November due to concerns over the rising number of cases.

Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 was 4.40%, down 25.42% from the week prior, which was 5.90%.



LPSD released the following announcement on Friday:

“As we approach the 4th marking period, we have continued to monitor all relevant COVID-19 data within our parish as well as in our schools. We have experienced a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases both within our community and our schools. Accordingly, if Lafourche Parish maintains a weekly percent positivity rate below 5% for the next two weeks, all Lafourche Parish high school students who are attending in-person will return to school 5 days a week for the remainder of this school year. Our parish’s percent positivity rating is currently 4.6%. Unless we experience an increase in the percent positivity that exceeds 5%, all Lafourche Parish high school students who are attending in-person will return to school 5 days a week for the remainder of this school year, beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021.”

 


