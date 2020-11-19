Lafourche high schools to return to hybrid schedule due to rising COVID cases

From Superintendent Jarod Martin:

With concerns over the rising number of COVID cases within our high schools, LPSD high school students will return to an

amended A/B hybrid schedule beginning on Monday, November 30, 2020. The amended A/B hybrid schedule will allow students to attend school every other day – regardless of the day of the week – rather than the designated school days from the previous hybrid model. In this amended schedule, ‘A’ students will attend school in-person on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday one week and will attend school Tuesday and Thursday the next week while ‘B’ students will attend on the alternate days. We anticipate that students will attend school within this amended A/B hybrid model potentially until the end of the third grading period.

‘A’ students (with last names beginning with A through H) will attend school on ‘A’ days with ‘B’ students (with last names

beginning with I through Z) attending on “B’ days. All previous A/B hybrid protocols will be followed, which include bus routes as

well as breakfast and lunch for all home learning days. If students are learning virtually through Edgenuity, they will not be affected

by these changes and will continue to learn virtually. If families have any questions about this model and need more information

about their designated in-person attendance days, please contact your child’s school. As the amended hybrid schedule is different from the previous model, a district high school hybrid calendar will be available on our district and high school websites.

On the days students are learning at home, Google classroom assignments will be posted, and students are expected to complete all assignments and log on-line attendance. Just a reminder that all students are responsible for Google classroom assignments as a part of weekly coursework and failure to complete these assignments may negatively affect nine week grades. All extra- and co-curricular activities will continue as scheduled.

Once again, only high schools are affected at this time, but we will continue to monitor COVID cases within our schools and

community. We will keep families informed of any changes to our school schedules as they occur.

Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding. Together, we will do our best to provide a safe educational environment

for our students.

Jarod W. Martin