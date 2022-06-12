Lafourche Library offers LEGO Robotics Workshop

Lafourche Parish Public Library will host a series of Lego Robotics workshops, teaching young engineers how to build a LEGO creation and bring it to life using computer software. The Lego Robotics workshop is an highly engaging and exciting way to learn the fundamentals of programming and engineering.



The program allows children to build a LEGO creation of their choice which develops into moving robots using computer software. The next class will be held on Wednesday, July 13, and is open to children ages 6-12.

Parents can stop by the branch to register their child or call (985) 447-4119.

The workshop will take place at Lafourche Parish Public Library at 2 p.m.