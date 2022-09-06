Lafourche Library System Shares Update on Golden Meadow and South Lafourche Branch Recovery Process

One week ago today marked the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, prompting local businesses and community organizations to reflect on their progress following the devastating storm. The Lafourche Parish Public Library System took to social media to share an update on its branch’s current standing in the recovery process.

Hurricane Ida ravaged through Southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021, leaving the South Lafourche and Golden Meadow branches closed indefinitely. One year later, LPPL continues to work diligently towards the reopening of both branches. The library received a $5,000 donation from the ALA Disaster Relief Fund to assist in its recovery process. LPPL shared where each branch stands currently in the recovery process.

“South Lafourche, we’re awaiting plans to approve and go out on a bid on a new roof and air conditioning system. This is Step 1 in a multi-step process. Golden Meadow, we are waiting on FEMA for next steps, like many of you. We hope to have some news soon on a new and improved library for the Golden Meadow area,” reads a statement from LPPL. “As we work to bring back our Southern Lafourche branches, we encourage our patrons to visit any of our seven open branches for services, as well as explore our digital library.”

For more information and to receive updates on the library’s recovery effort, visit LPPL on Facebook.