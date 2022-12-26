Lafourche lifts portion of Boil Water Advisory in Thibodaux

The Lafourche Parish Water District’s precautionary BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued on December 24, 2022 has been updated as follows:

The BOIL WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT for customers in the following areas:

in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and Hwy 316 in Bayou Blue)

in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 653 and the North Service Road

in lower Bayou Blue along and adjoining Hwy 316 (between Bayou Bend Dr. and the Bayou Blue Pontoon

Bridge)

Bridge) in the entire Grand Bois community in the entire Romero Subdivsion (in Bayou Blue)

The BOIL WATER ADVISORY has been LIFTED for customers in the following area(s): (as of December 26, 2022 at 12:01 pm)

in the entire Marydale Subdivision (in Thibodaux)

The remaining BOIL WATER ADVISORY is in effect because the water in the affected area is of questionable microbiological quality. It will remain in effect until rescinded by the District.

Additional Information:

It is recommended that all customers who are included in the Boil Water Advisory disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation (including fountain drinks), and for insing food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Lafourche Parish Water District will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health- Office of Public Health after additional samples collected from our water supply have shown our water to be safe.