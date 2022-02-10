Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter Unveils New Logo

Since taking office, Lafourche Parish President Chaisson united the local government by unveiling a new logo and new website in the first phase of rebranding efforts. The latest branding announcement comes with excitement as the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter launches its new logo.

The Lafourche Parish Government said a new logo gives a fresh edge with outreach and partnerships. Residents will continue to see brand updates through new media content.

According to Lafourche Parish Government’s website, core values of innovation, service, integrity, and transparency are the spirit of the brand. Lafourche Parish Government’s mission is to help provide quality public service to residents which focus on public safety, economic growth, quality neighborhoods as well as new and improved infrastructure.

Animal Shelter Manager Hilary Detillier shared what the rebranding means to them, “It’s representative of what’s to come for our community and its pets. We will continue to increase lifesaving, to improve the lives of people and their pets, and to connect residents with the resources they need to be successful pet owners.” For more information, to adopt your purrfect companion, or to keep updated, visit the animal shelter’s website or follow them on Facebook.