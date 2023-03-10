Lafourche Parish announced temporary change of polling location

The polling location for Ward 10 Precinct 6 (East Galliano Fire Station) has been temporarily relocated to South Lafourche High School, located at 16911 East Main St. Cut Off, LA. On Tuesday, March 06, 2023, The Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court office along with Lafourche Parish Government issued an emergency relocation request to the Louisiana Secretary of State office to relocate this precinct due to remodeling procedures at the fire station. The request was granted.

The reason for this change is the fire station is currently undergoing construction due to damages from Hurricane Ida. While construction is ongoing, the electricity will be off rendering the fire station unusable as a polling location.

The location change is currently in effect for the Saturday, March 25, 2023 and the Saturday, April 29, 2023 Elections only.