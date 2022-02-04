Lafourche Parish Announces 2021-2022 Students of the Year!

February 3, 2022
February 3, 2022

Parish Winners-: Kristen Richard (Central Lafourche High School), Matthew Richard (Lockport Middle School), Alayna Crissionie (Lockport Upper Elementary School)

Congratulations to Lafourche Parish 2021-22 Students of the Year! Despite the challenges the past year has brought to our communities, these students went above and beyond. Here’s the Lafourche Parish Students of the Year:

 

 

 

*Not pictured is East Thibodaux’s Jayce Andras



Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

