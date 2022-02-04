Lafourche Parish Announces 2021-2022 Students of the Year!

Parish Winners-: Kristen Richard (Central Lafourche High School), Matthew Richard (Lockport Middle School), Alayna Crissionie (Lockport Upper Elementary School)
Congratulations to Lafourche Parish 2021-22 Students of the Year! Despite the challenges the past year has brought to our communities, these students went above and beyond. Here’s the Lafourche Parish Students of the Year:
Bayou Blue Upper Elementary Nathan Frazier
Bayou Boeuf Elementary Kooper Thibodaux
Bayou Community Academy Trenton Berry
C. M. Washington
Jynasis Delasbour
Chackbay Elementary Charli Aucoin
Cut Off Elementary
Bentley Guidry
Galliano Elementary Adelyn Lefort
Golden Meadow Upper Elementary Caleb Myers
Lockport Upper Elementary
Alayna Cressionie
North Larose Elementary Lucca Galjour
Raceland Upper Elementary
Ava Martin
South Larose Elementary Hayden Terrebonne
St. Charles Elementary Anya Lawson
Bayou Blue Middle School Kayleigh Boyle
Bayou Community Academy
Laila Himel
Golden Meadow Middle School
Joshua Guidry
Larose-Cut Off Middle School
Claire Rebstock
Lockport Middle School Matthew Richard
Raceland Middle School Cooper Senette
Sixth Ward Middle School Luke Ohmer
West Thibodaux Middle School
Aubree Foret
Central Lafourche High School
Kristen Richard
South Lafourche High School
Gavin Terrebonne
Thibodaux High School Callie Tregre
