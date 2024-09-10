Lafourche Parish announces mandatory evacuations

Lafourche Parish Government announced that evacuations will begin at 5 p.m. today, September 10, 2024.

Mandatory evacuations for residents in a FEMA or State Housing Units and South of the Leon Theriot Locks Voluntary evacuations for the Lower Bayou Blue Community, Eagle Island Road, anyone in a mobile home, low lying area and anyone feeling vulnerable. The Parish is offering a shelter at Lockport Community Center which is located at 5610 LA-1, Lockport, LA 70374. Please remember to bring at least two days’ worth of food, water, medicine and bedding.

Also remember to bring your charging cables for portable electronic devices.