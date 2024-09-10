Lafourche Parish announces mandatory evacuations

TPCG provides tutorial on evacuation zone map ahead of Tropical Storm Francine
September 10, 2024
TPCG provides tutorial on evacuation zone map ahead of Tropical Storm Francine
September 10, 2024

Lafourche Parish Government announced that evacuations will begin at 5 p.m. today, September 10, 2024.


Mandatory evacuations for residents in a FEMA or State Housing Units and South of the Leon Theriot Locks Voluntary evacuations for the Lower Bayou Blue Community, Eagle Island Road, anyone in a mobile home, low lying area and anyone feeling vulnerable. The Parish is offering a shelter at Lockport Community Center which is located at 5610 LA-1, Lockport, LA 70374. Please remember to bring at least two days’ worth of food, water, medicine and bedding.

Also remember to bring your charging cables for portable electronic devices.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 10, 2024

TPCG provides tutorial on evacuation zone map ahead of Tropical Storm Francine

Read more