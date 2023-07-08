Lafourche Parish Assessor says senior homeowners may qualify for property tax freeze

July 8, 2023

Lafourche Parish Assessor Wendy L. Thibodeaux announced that senior homeowners may qualify for property tax freeze. If you are 65 years of age or older in the year of 2023 and your household adjusted gross income is $100K or less, you may qualify for a freeze on your homestead property valuation.

The following conditions apply:


  • You are required to furnish proof of income when you apply
  • The freeze is on the assessed value, not on the tax rate, which is subject to change
  • Only allowed one freeze to be applied to homestead property

The freeze remains in effect as long as the property is owned by the applicant and the value does not increase more than 25 percent due to construction or reconstruction. The deadline to qualify is August 1,2023.

For forms and questions contact or visit one of their offices:

  • 403 St. Louis Street, Thibodaux (447-7242)
  • Golden Meadow Town Hall-107 Jervis- (632-6933) Monday and Wednesday only
  • 710 Church Street, Lockport (532-0011)
