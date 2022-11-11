Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center to host 4th Annual Career Expo

The Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center will host it’s 4th Annual Career Expo on Friday, November 18. The event is being held in conjunction with National Apprenticeship Week. According to U.S. Department of Labor the 8th Annual National Apprenticeship Week will take place November 14-20, 2022. “NAW is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for re-building our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities,” reads a statement from Apprenticeship USA.

The 4th Annual Career Expo will be held at the Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center, located at 6419 Highway 308, in Lockport. The event is open to 10th and 11th grade public school students in Lafourche Parish. Representatives from over 45 local businesses will be in attendance including the following:

Nicholls State University- Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, College of Nursing, Department of Petroleum Engineering Technology and Safety Management, Department of Allied Health Sciences, Department of Biological Sciences, Math Department, Admissions/Dual-Enrollment, College of Business,

Fletcher Technical Community College

Acadian Ambulance

Primerica Financial Services

Lafourche Parish Fire District 3

D&S Marine Services

Edison Chouest Offshore

Bollinger Shipyards LLC.

Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology

Industrial Power Systems

Danos

Delgado Community College – Hospitality Management

Lady of the Sea

The Broadway Elder Living and Rehabilitation

Paul Mitchell School New Orleans

Universal Technical Institute

Louisiana Workforce Commission, Work Connection, Inc.

Gas and Supply

Grand Isle Shipyard

Enterprise Marine Services

Valentine Chemicals, LLC

John Deere

Lafourche Ambulance

Thibodaux Regional Health Systems

Gulf Island

Peake BMW

Blessey Marine Services Inc.

WPI

Morgan City Toyota Ford

KW Louisiana

Ocshner St. Ann

Ochsner Physical and Wellness Center

“The overall goal is to connect the potential workforce with career programs, and local employers. Additionally, we want kids to start a career, not just find a job,” Bonnie Lefort CTE Coordinator for Lafourche Parish Schools. “Students will have their opportunity to tour the entire campus, and hear from potential employers in their field of interest.”

Students interested in attending the 4th Annual Career Expo should visit their high school counselor’s office, for permission to attend, and for transportation arrangements. Transportiotn will be provided. The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., with schools attending at their assigned times. Students currently attending CMC do not need to sign up.

For more information on The Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center visit them online or on Facebook.