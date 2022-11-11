Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center to host 4th Annual Career Expo

The Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center will host it’s 4th Annual Career Expo on Friday, November 18. The event is being held in conjunction with National Apprenticeship Week. According to U.S. Department of Labor the 8th Annual National Apprenticeship Week will take place November 14-20, 2022. “NAW is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for re-building our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities,” reads a statement from Apprenticeship USA.
The 4th Annual Career Expo will be held at the Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center, located at 6419 Highway 308, in Lockport. The event is open to 10th and 11th grade public school students in Lafourche Parish. Representatives from over 45 local businesses will be in attendance including the following:
“The overall goal is to connect the potential workforce with career programs, and local employers. Additionally, we want kids to start a career, not just find a job,” Bonnie Lefort CTE Coordinator for Lafourche Parish Schools. “Students will have their opportunity to tour the entire campus, and hear from potential employers in their field of interest.”
Students interested in attending the 4th Annual Career Expo should visit their high school counselor’s office, for permission to attend, and for transportation arrangements. Transportiotn will be provided. The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., with schools attending at their assigned times. Students currently attending CMC do not need to sign up.
For more information on The Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center visit them online or on Facebook.