Lafourche Parish celebrates schools, educators, and students’ accomplishments

At the May 1, 2024 Lafourche Parish School Board meeting, Superintendent Jarod Martin acknowledged the remarkable achievements of numerous individuals across the parish. Among them were schools, educators, and students who have made exceptional strides.

Bayou Boeuf Elementary School and the Virtual Academy of Lafourche received accolades for being named 2023 Louisiana Comeback Campuses. This recognition from the Louisiana Department of Education underscores the resilience and dedication displayed by educators in overcoming unprecedented challenges over the past two years. The Louisiana Comeback initiative signifies a concerted effort to address and expedite the recovery of learning opportunities lost amidst the disruptions caused by the pandemic and hurricanes.

Derricka Arceneaux of North Larose Elementary School was recognized as a 2024 Louisiana Exemplary Educator, a title that underscores her unwavering dedication and passion for shaping young minds.

Students’ achievements were also celebrated, with Blakely Falgout from Central Lafourche High School securing the third place overall in the AG II State Literary Rally. Additionally, Luke Guidry, a student at Thibodaux High School, was honored for his selection to the LHSAA Composite Academic All-State Team for Track & Field, despite not being present at the ceremony.

Congratulations to all the honorees for their remarkable achievements!