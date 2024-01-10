Lafourche Parish Council makes history as first administration to reappoint all department heads

The Lafourche Parish Council made history at their regular council meeting on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 as the first administration to have all previous department heads reappointed for the upcoming term.

“In August of 2023 we made history by being the first administration to ever go unopposed in an election. Tonight we made history again by being the first administration to have its entire suite of department heads reappointed,” reads a Facebook post from Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson. “I want to thank the Council for their trust in this team. We may not always get it right but we all wake up every day and do our best for Lafourche Parish!”

The following reappointments were made: