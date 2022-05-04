Lafourche Parish Council on Aging seeks board member

The Lafourche Parish Council is accepting applications for a vacancy on the Lafourche Council on Aging, Inc. Board of Directors in order to recommend a nominee to represent Lafourche Parish Government. The Lafourche Parish Council will forward their nominee to the Council on Aging, Inc. Board of Directors for ratification to their board.

To apply, one must reside in Lafourche Parish throughout their tenure. Must have empathy for the elderly, knowledge and expertise in the areas of business and financial management preferred but not necessary. Board applications are available at 402 Green Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301 or can be downloaded from the Lafourche Parish Government website at www.lafourchegov.org . The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, May 23, 2022 by 5:00 p.m.

For more information, to view a complete list of job openings, or to apply visit www.lafourche.gov.