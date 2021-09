LPSO:

Per Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, the nightly curfew in Lafourche has been changed to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning today – Monday, September 13, 2021.

This curfew is effective for ALL of Lafourche Parish including the municipalities of Thibodaux, Lockport, and Golden Meadow.