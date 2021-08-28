Lafourche Parish Curfew Set for 6 pm Saturday

Lafourche Parish officials will enact a 6 p.m. curfew tonight due to the updated weather forecast for Hurricane Ida and will stay in place until further notice for the duration of the storm.

All businesses should be closed by 6 p.m. in time for employees to make it home and prepare for the incoming storm. Lafourche a Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out enforcing the curfew but will allow a grace period until 7 p.m. for business workers to arrive home.

Essential personnel should be carrying their ID or placard displaying they are indeed essential personnel. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has a full deployment of staff to maintain security in our community.