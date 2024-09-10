Lafourche Parish curfew set to begin at noon on Wednesday for Francine

Due to the impacts expected from Francine, Lafourche Parish officials will enact a curfew to begin at noon on Wednesday, September 11 and end at sunrise on Thursday, September 12.

All businesses should be closed by noon on Wednesday for employees to make it home before the strongest storm impacts begin. Lafourche a Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out enforcing the curfew but will allow a grace period for business workers to return home.

Essential personnel should be carrying their ID or placard displaying they are indeed essential personnel.