Lafourche Parish Fire Protection Dist. 3 and Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Dept. Receive Lifesaving Equipment Grants

Rounding up when you pay for your food at Firehouse Subs is a tangible way the community can help our fire departments and the small gesture has recently been the reason behind local departments receiving grants to help further services. The Lafourche Parish Fire Protection District 3 and Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department received lifesaving equipment grants from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and celebrated at the Thibodaux Firehouse Subs today.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has recently provided a $22,420 grant award to Lafourche Parish Fire Protection District 3. The funding was put toward the purchase of a much-needed utility terrain vehicle (UTV), allowing first responders to provide enhanced rescue capabilities for emergency calls in remote areas.

Devin Dedon, Fire Chief for the Lafourche Parish Fire Protection District 3 said “We would like to thank Firehouse Subs for supporting the fire department year after year.” He explained that the UTV has already been used in a life-saving mission locating a female, “ We were able to locate her and bring her to safety, “ he explained, “ It pays off.”

Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department also received a $29,663 grant for extrication equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) cylinders. The extrication equipment will be used to quickly and efficiently remove trapped victims of motor vehicle accidents and structural collapses. While the SCBA cylinders will help provide firefighters with breathable air during emergencies.

Robie Leboeuf, Lafourche Crossing 308 Assistant Fire Chief, was thankful as well “Thank you to the community and Firehouse for all of the donations. Without community support, getting grants like this along with tools and equipment to help prepare the fire department as best as possible would be impossible to do. Without the community, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do now,” he expressed.

Leboeuf said they are thankful for the new air packs because they are lighter than the ones they normally use, “It will help our interior firefighters be able to get a little more use, it won’t be weighing them down as much,” he explained. He also said the extrication equipment will be more proficient when it comes to rescuing those trapped in vehicles and he looks forward to training with the new equipment so when the time comes, everybody will be ready to help the community as best as possible.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation continues to be a valuable resource for first responders throughout the country. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships, continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for military veterans. The grants awarded to Lafourche Parish Fire Protection District 3, Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department, and organizations like them ensure the area is safer for everyone, including first responders. This grant is part of more than $69 million given by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to public safety organizations across the U.S.

Josh Culbreth, the local Firehouse Subs franchise owner, has been with the company for almost 13 years and started as a crew member. He moved his way up to the corporate office handling training and eventually got taking franchising opportunities to the Houma and Thibodaux areas. Culbreth is proud of the ways that they have been able to help the community and said being able to help local fire departments is by far the best part of the job. Congratulations to the grant recipients and thank you to the Firehouse Sub family for everything you do for our communities!