Lafourche Parish Government announces Food Voucher Program

Lafourche Parish Government announced that The Office of Community Action in partnership with Rouses is offering food vouchers to help those in need.
To qualify for this program, you must:
- Apply for SNAP Benefits and provide a pending, approved, or denied status.
- Currently receive less than $130.00 in SNAP Benefits if you are already a recipient.
- Complete the CSBG Application.
- Meet the program income guidelines.
For more information, please contact the Office of Community Action at 985-493-6635. The program application is available here. Below is what a family could be eligible for if approved for a food voucher.