Lafourche Parish Government announces two upcoming bridge closures

Lafourche Parish Government announced the closure of the Cote Blanche Bridge on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The bridge will be closed for marine and vehicular traffic due to contractors making repairs to damages from Hurricane Ida.

In addition, the Raceland Lift Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic, on Monday, May 2, for repairs to the bridge span from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.