Lafourche Parish Government announces two upcoming bridge closures

April 29, 2022
Lafourche Parish positions itself as gateway to the Gulf wind market
April 29, 2022

Lafourche Parish Government announced the closure of the Cote Blanche Bridge on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The bridge will be closed for marine and vehicular traffic due to contractors making repairs to damages from Hurricane Ida.



In addition, the Raceland Lift Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic, on  Monday, May 2, for repairs to the bridge span from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“The Department of Public Works appreciates your patience and reminds motorists to please drive with caution in the vicinity of the bridge and to be on the lookout for workers and equipment,” reads a statement from Lafourche Parish Government.



