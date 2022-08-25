Lafourche Parish Government announces upcoming bridge closures

The Lafourche Parish Government announced the following bridges will be closed to vehicular traffic on the specified dates below to replace traffics that were damaged during Hurricane Ida:

Cote Blanche Bridge – Tuesday, August 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cutoff Lift Bridge, Wednesday, August 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

T-Bois Bridge – Wednesday night, August 31, from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Raceland Lift Bridge- Thursday, September 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To receive updates on the upcoming closures, follow Lafourche Parish Government on Facebook.