Lafourche Parish Government announces upcoming bridge closures

Terrebonne Council Discusses Cleaning and Dredging Projects for Bayou Terrebonne
August 25, 2022
Joseph “Sonny” Eugene Navarre
August 25, 2022

The Lafourche Parish Government announced the following bridges will be closed to vehicular traffic on the specified dates below to replace traffics that were damaged during Hurricane Ida:

  • Cote Blanche Bridge – Tuesday, August 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Cutoff Lift Bridge, Wednesday, August 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • T-Bois Bridge – Wednesday night, August 31, from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Raceland Lift Bridge- Thursday, September 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To receive updates on the upcoming closures, follow Lafourche Parish Government on Facebook.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

JA of Houma

August 25, 2022

Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Breaks Fundraising Record

Read more