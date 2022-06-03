Lafourche Parish Government announces upcoming bridge closures

If you take the Cote Blanche Bridge or Raceland Bridge as a part of your daily commute, be sure to plan an alternate route for next week. The Lafourche Parish Government announced both bridges will be closed to both vehicular and marine traffic.

Cote Blanche Bridge will be closed on Monday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raceland Bridge (near Dollar General) will be closed on Wednesday June 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Galliano pontoon bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic today, June 3, at 2 p.m.