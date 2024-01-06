Lafourche Parish Government answers FAQ’s about new garbage service charges for residents

The Lafourche Parish Government recently posted a public service announcement regarding updates to their garbage service, followed by a list of frequently asked questions and answers.

“Lafourche Parish voters recently elected to pass a new measure as it relates to Garbage Service. The following questions have been raised and we hope this clarifies what changes residents will experience,” reads the post from the Lafourche Parish Government.

“The garbage fee is part of an overall tax reform package that was approved by the voters in March. Voters have historically paid for garbage service as sals tax, which means that every time someone bought something from a loaf of bread to a new car, they pay for it,” explained Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson. “This also included out-of-town visitors or people who were just passing through. This new system will mean that if you use the garbage service, you pay for it. It also allows us to not be reliant on fluctuations in the economy where it is either feast or famine, and we will have only enough to pay for what we need.”

Lafourche Parish Government’s FAQ’s:

How did I pay for garbage service before? You paid through sales tax, like purchases at the grocery store and on Amazon.

How will I pay for garbage service now? Through a fixed fee of $16.50/month or $198/year.

Will I be charged if I have 2 or more meters? In most cases, like a second meter for a barn or shed, no.

Will I be charged if I live in an apartment? If your apartment has a dumpster, no. If you have an individual can, the person with their name on the meter will be charged.

Can I opt out? No, all residents that receive Lafourche Parish garbage service will see the fee assessed on their water bill.

Is there an appeal process? Contact the Lafourche Parish Solid Waste Department or Water District should you feel you are billed in error.



For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Government’s Facebook or website.