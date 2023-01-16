Lafourche Parish Government conducts survey on Community Services programs

Lafourche Parish Government is seeking the feedback of Lafourche Parish residents by completing an online survey. A periodic community needs assessment is a requirement of the funding sources for the Lafourche Parish Office of Community Action and Lafourche Parish Head Start.

The information gained from the assessment informs the agencies of community needs, and will assist parish leaders and agency boards to make informed decisions about future projects of Community Services programs. The survey can be competed on here, and only takes about 20 minutes.