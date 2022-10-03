Lafourche Parish Government continues with bridge closures for repairs

Lafourche Parish Government continues bridge repairs that were damaged during Hurricane Ida. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Cut Off Lift Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to allow contractors to continue doing repairs.

In addition, the T-Bois Bridge will also be closed to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to allow contractors to continue doing repairs. For more information or to receive updates on bridge closures visit Lafourche Parish Government on Facebook.