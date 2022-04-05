Lafourche Parish Government Encourages Participation in Survey to Become Development Ready

The Lafourche Parish Government is participating in the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program which encourages and supports Louisiana communities to become development ready, competitive, and “open for business” by creating and implementing a strategic community and economic development plan.

The first step in the process is to complete an assessment of Lafourche Parish that will be used as a guide for the strategic plan. Lafourche Parish residents’ input about living and/or operating a business in Lafourche Parish is imperative to this process.

Lafourche Parish Government urges the public to please take a few minutes to complete the online survey. Information will help define a clear direction for the future development of Lafourche Parish and the survey will be open until 5:00pm on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The survey asks questions regarding quality of life, education resources, and local workforce. Click here to complete the survey to help better Lafourche.