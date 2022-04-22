Lafourche Parish Government launches community survey

Lafourche Parish Government is participating in the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program. The first step in the process is to complete a comprehensive community assessment that will be used for strategic planning.

Lafourche Parish Government is asking participants to take the 15 question survey by selecting the answer that best reflects their opinion of the listed characteristics of the parish as a whole and not a specific community within the parish. Participants can choose between four answer options (strength, neutral, weakness and N/A) and a comment section for each category. Choose “strength” if you think this characteristic makes your community a high-quality place to live or conduct business. Choose “neutral” if you think this characteristic is neither a strength nor a weakness or if you think it could be better with some attention. Choose “weakness” if you think the characteristic negatively impacts the competitiveness of your community. Choose N/A if you do not know or if you do not have an opinion.

If you would like to become further involved in the LDRC Program, there is a place for you to add your name and address information at the end of the survey.

The Louisiana Development Ready Communities Survey can be completed online here.