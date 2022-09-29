Lafourche Parish Government, LPSO collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian efforts

TPL to host Adult Line Dancing Class tonightSeptember 29, 2022
Have Another Cup of Java at Your Local Cafe for National Coffee DaySeptember 29, 2022
In an effort to support our neighbors in Florida as they rebuild following Hurricane Ian, Lafourche Parish Government and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
will collect supplies (no monetary donations at this time) that will be hand delivered to those in need.
We will collect supplies at the following locations (business hours):
Thibodaux Government Complex – 402 Green Street, Thibodaux, LA
Mathews Government Complex – 4876 LA-1, Mathews, LA
Lafourche Fire District #3 – 17462 W Main Street, Galliano, LA