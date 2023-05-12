Lafourche Parish Government proclaims May 2023 “Older Americans Month”

At this week’s Lafourche Parish Council Meeting, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson recognized the month of May 2023 as “Older Americans Month” with an official proclamation.

Read the proclamation below:

Whereas Lafourche Parish includes a growing number of older Americans who contribute their strength, wisdom and experience to our parish. And whereas the Parish benefits when people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds are welcomed, included, and supported. Whereas Lafourche Parish recognizes our need to create a parish that provides the services and supports for older Americans that older Americans need to thrive, and live independently as long as as possible. Whereas Lafourche Parish acknowledges the importance of taking part in activities that promote the physical, mental, and emotional well-being for everyone regardless of age. Whereas Lafourche Parish can work to build an even better community for our older residents by planning programs that encourage independence, ensuring activities are responsive to individual needs and preferences, and increasing access to services that support aging in place to create an inclusive society as they age in their communities. Whereas Lafourche Parish citizens are urged to recognize the the contributions of our older citizens to help to create an inclusive society in the joint efforts to support older American choices about how they age in their communities. Now therefore I, Archie Chiasson, President of Lafourche, proclaim the month of May 2023 as Older Americans Month.