Lafourche Parish Government proclaims May 2023 as “Veterans’ Month”

At this week’s Lafourche Parish Council Meeting, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson recognized the month of May 2023 as “Veterans’ Month” with an official proclamation.

Read the proclamation below:

Whereas May we celebrate our veterans and their families, both living and deceased, for their patriotism and their contributions to our nation in times of war and peace; in whereas we as citizens are indebted to our vet arms and their families for their bravery and sacrifices which have proved for many of the freedoms we cherish today. Especially those veterans suffering from illness such as post-traumatic stress disorders and presumptive conditions or experiencing homelessness or living as shut ins. Whereas organizations such as the American Veteran Advocacy and Vets United work diligently to assist veterans and their families acting as their caregivers receiving critical benefits and healthcare services and to bring about awareness that those benefits and services to veterans and their families in need. Whereas it is our obligation to ensure that those who have served, and those who are serving their country, and their families are recognized for their selflessness and their dedication to the preservation of the health and well-being of others. Now therefore I, Archie Chiasson, President of Lafourche, proclaim the month of May Veterans’ Month.