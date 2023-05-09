Lafourche Parish Government proclaims this week National Travel and Tourism Week

May 9, 2023
At last night’s Lafourche Parish Council Meeting, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson recognized this week, May 7-13, 2023  as National Travel and Tourism Week in Lafourche Parish with an official proclamation. “We appreciate the help of the Lafourche Parish Government and their support of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism,” reads a statement from Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou.
Read the proclamation below:

WHEREAS, the travel industry fuels every industry and will continue to be an essential part of Lafourche Parish’s economy, development and workforce; and WHEREAS, travel is an economic powerhouse for every state and destination across the country, with an economic output of $2.6 trillion in 2022, supporting 14.5 million American jobs; and WHEREAS, travel spending supports vibrant and safe communities in Lafourche Parish and across the United States by generating $84 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2022 to support essential services, such as education, emergency response and public safety: and WHEREAS, travel enables success for all industries- including manufacturing, agriculture, defense, healthcare and more by driving sales growth, innovation, education and operations that move our economy, our nation and Lafourche Parish forward; and WHEREAS, Promoting Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou – Lafourche Parish as a year-round regional, national and international travel destination is vital to our local economy and creates tax revenues not paid by residents that fund important public services; and WHEREAS, Tourism generated $95 million dollars in visitor spending, $7.37 million dollars in state taxes and $3.72 million dollars in local taxes in 2021 in Lafourche Parish; and WHEREAS, Traveler spending has a direct economic impact of $54 million dollars, prior to the pandemic and supports over 1,280 jobs in Lafourche Parish; and WHEREAS, the travel industry cannot recover without the full return of leisure, business and international inbound travelers; increasing travel to and within the United States drives America forward to a more prosperous future; and WHEREAS, the travel industry’s success will grow Lafourche Parish’s economy and workforce, since, prior to the pandemic. small businesses accounted for 60% of leisure and hospitality employment; and WHEREAS, travel is an essential industry, and we must continue to communicate that growing travel leads to economic growth, benefits businesses and fosters mutual understanding; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I Archie Chaisson, IlI, President of Lafourche Parish, do hereby proclaim May 7 – 13, 2023 National Travel and Tourism Week.

