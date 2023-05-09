Lafourche Parish Government proclaims this week National Travel and Tourism Week

At last night’s Lafourche Parish Council Meeting, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson recognized this week, May 7-13, 2023 as National Travel and Tourism Week in Lafourche Parish with an official proclamation. “We appreciate the help of the Lafourche Parish Governmen t and their support of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism,” reads a statement from Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou.

Read the proclamation below:

WHEREAS, the travel industry fuels every industry and will continue to be an essential part of Lafourche Parish’s economy, development and workforce; and WHEREAS, travel is an economic powerhouse for every state and destination across the country, with an economic output of $2.6 trillion in 2022, supporting 14.5 million American jobs; and WHEREAS, travel spending supports vibrant and safe communities in Lafourche Parish and across the United States by generating $84 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2022 to support essential services, such as education, emergency response and public safety: and WHEREAS, travel enables success for all industries- including manufacturing, agriculture, defense, healthcare and more by driving sales growth, innovation, education and operations that move our economy, our nation and Lafourche Parish forward; and WHEREAS, Promoting Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou – Lafourche Parish as a year-round regional, national and international travel destination is vital to our local economy and creates tax revenues not paid by residents that fund important public services; and WHEREAS, Tourism generated $95 million dollars in visitor spending, $7.37 million dollars in state taxes and $3.72 million dollars in local taxes in 2021 in Lafourche Parish; and WHEREAS, Traveler spending has a direct economic impact of $54 million dollars, prior to the pandemic and supports over 1,280 jobs in Lafourche Parish; and WHEREAS, the travel industry cannot recover without the full return of leisure, business and international inbound travelers; increasing travel to and within the United States drives America forward to a more prosperous future; and WHEREAS, the travel industry’s success will grow Lafourche Parish’s economy and workforce, since, prior to the pandemic. small businesses accounted for 60% of leisure and hospitality employment; and WHEREAS, travel is an essential industry, and we must continue to communicate that growing travel leads to economic growth, benefits businesses and fosters mutual understanding; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I Archie Chaisson, IlI, President of Lafourche Parish, do hereby proclaim May 7 – 13, 2023 National Travel and Tourism Week.