Lafourche Parish Government to host Hometown Revitalization Program and Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program Public Meeting

Lafourche Parish Government announced the Hometown Revitalization Program and Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program Public Meeting will be held on July 12, 2023. Lafourche Parish is receiving disaster recovery funds from the State of Louisiana for storm events that occurred in 2020 and 2021. All parish residents are invited to attend the public meeting to offer input on recovery priorities and the development of projects to be funded with the Hometown Revitalization Program (HRP) and the Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program (RCIP). Both programs are funded through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR). Program and administered by the Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD). Persons of low- and moderate-income (LMI) are encouraged to attend and participate.

Hometown Revitalization Program- Designed to address the unmet needs for business growth and economic recovery in HUD Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) areas impacted by the eligible 2020-21 storms. https://www.restore.la.gov/hometown-revitalization-program

These programs are not designed to fund home repairs or improvements. Information on the Restore LA program for homeowners may be found at https://www.restore.la.gov/.

The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 at the Mathews Government Complex, located at 4876 Hwy. 1 in Matthews.

Persons wishing to provide input, but who are unable to attend, may do so in writing via email to lumpkinkm@lafourchegov.org or via mail to Kristi Lumpkin, Lafourche Parish Government, P.O. Drawer 5548, Thibodaux, LA 70302.

Request for the necessary provisions may be made by calling Kristi Lumpkin, Lafourche Parish Government, at (985) 493-6681. Please call at least two (2) days prior to the meeting if a language interpreter is required.