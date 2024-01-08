Lafourche Parish Government to open shelter tonight in face of impending weather

Public Shelter Announcement:

Lafourche Parish Government has announced that they will be opening a shelter at the Cut Off Youth Center for residents in State Issued RV units or those residing in FEMA units who feel unsafe with the impending weather.

This shelter is a shelter of last resort and residents should bring everything they need including food, drinks, medicine, and bedding. The shelter will open at 3pm today, January 8th, 2024 and remain open until 7am Tuesday, January 9th, 2024.