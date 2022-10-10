Lafourche Parish Indian Education celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day today. In addition, the organization is preparing for a month long celebration in November, recognized as Native American Heritage Month. The organization is hosting several upcoming events in celebration:

Family Night- On Thursday, October 20, Lafourche Parish Indian Education students and their families are invited to the Lafourche Parish Media Center, located at 1411 Crescent Avenue in Lockport. The event will take place from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. hosting fun for the entire family, including a painting party led by a Native American artist, music, and refreshments. Registration is required by October 14, and can be completed by calling (985) 493-6746 or by emailing rbterrebonne@mylpsd.com

Rock Your Mocs Day – On Tuesday, November 15, Lafourche Parish Indian Education invites it's students to wear moccasins, or a turquoise ribbon to school. Founded in 2011 by Jessica Jaylyn Atsye, of Laguna Pueblo, NM, Rock Your Mocs began as a Facebook event for Atsye and her friends to wear moccasins. The event turned into a world-wide movement in 2013 when event producer Melissa Sanchez launched the celebration as an event for all indigenous peoples. "This is a positive opportunity to be united and celebrate tribal individuality by weaning moccasins or a ribbon. This will honor our ancestors, and indigenous peoples worldwide, and we will commemorate National Native American Heritage Month," reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish Indian Education. Lafourche Parish School District student participation is approved as long the moccasins are closed-toe according to LPSD Safety Department guidelines.

Artistic Face of a Tribal Nation- On Saturday, November 19, Lafourche Parish Indian Education will host a night a fun and celebration with cultural demonstrations, live music by Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition at the United Houma Nation, located at 400 Monarch 400 in Houma. The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lafourche Parish Indian Education aims to assist and support the efforts of the Title VII Lafourche Parish Indian Education Program. For more information, visit Lafourche Parish Indian Education Program on Facebook.