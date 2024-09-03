Lafourche Parish joins the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Community Affiliate Network

Keep Lafourche Beautiful is proud to announce it has joined the Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) Community Affiliate Network. KLB’s statewide network of 40 Community Affiliates is compromised of passionate local leaders working diligently to stop litter, improve recycling and waste reduction, and beautify public spaces.

The formation of Keep Lafourche Beautiful was led by John Warren, Special Projects Coordinator. “We are excited to join the Affiliate network and look forward to bringing Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s community-centric programs to Lafourche Parish. Our goal is to make the parish a cleaner, greener place to call home,” said Warren.

“We want to thank Keep Louisiana Beautiful for making Lafourche Parish a part of their Community Affiliate Network,” said Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson. “Lafourche Parish Government looks forward to the implementation of this program in our community and forging new partnerships to Keep Lafourche Beautiful.”

To become pat of the KLB Affiliate network, Keep Lafourche Beautiful formed a steering committee, selected a coordinator, determined the organizational structure and governing body, attended a KLB training session, conducted a community assessment and litter survey, created a one-year plan, and established a budget.

In the coming months, Keep Lafourche Beautiful plans on working on the following projects: Community Litter Clean Ups, Week long events for Love the Boot Week, Community Involvement with the Clean Biz Partnership, Beautification Projects, and so much more.

“The Affiliate network is the backbone of Keep Louisiana Beautiful, constantly working to make our state a cleaner, greener place to live,” says Cabell Mouton, KLB Community Engagement and Affiliate Services Director. “We are happy to welcome Keep Lafourche Beautiful to out statewide family and can’t wait to see the impact they have on their community.”