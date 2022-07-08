Lafourche Parish leaders showed up for seniors

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Lafourche District Attorney’s Office to host its 2nd Annual Senior Sources event, on Tuesday, July 7, at the Warren J. Harang Jr Municipal Auditorium.

Designed to inform senior citizens about the services available to them, the event featured a line-up of parish leaders including Parish President Archie Chaisson III, Mayor of Thibdoaux Tommy Eshete, District Attorney Kristine Russell, Sheriff Craig Webre, Clerk of Court Annette Fontana, Registrar of Voters Michael Boudreaux, Mental Health Professional Heidi Irwin and Mary Soignet.

The panel discussed free public services, scam trends, easy voting mail-in ballots, juror exemption, senior abuse signs, and much more. “We were happy to partner with the Lafourche District Attorney Office and other public agencies for Senior Sources. Sheriff Craig Webre and our staff met with senior citizens to discuss free public services available to them about scams and other important info,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.