The Lafourche Parish Library will launch it’s Library -2- Geaux program the week of November 1, 2022. The program is being launched in an effort to bring the library to southern areas of the parish where library services were impacted due to damages sustained during Hurricane Ida. “The Bookmobile is a brand new implementation of the library. Our goal is to get services as close to our patrons in the lower Lafourche area as possible,” said Shannon Porche Assistant Director of LPPL. “We are excited to launch Library -2- Geaux so residents can continue to have services during this re-builiding stage.”

The first scheduled stops for Library -2- Geaux will be the Cut Off Youth Center on November 1, and Golden Meadow Town Hall on November 3. After their initial visit with the Bookmobile, Library -2- Geaux will make weekly stops on Tuesdays at the Cut Off Youth Center, and on Thursdays at Golden Meadow Town Hall. Each event will kick of at 11 a.m. with Story Time, and the Bookmobile will will be open from 12 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. Patrons can check out items to bring home from a selection of materials available on-site, place requests, and pick up holds for items reserved through the online catalog at lafourche.org. “The Bookmobile will offer fiction, non fiction, young adult, juvenile, kids, movies, and video games to check out. In addition, new patrons can get library cards on site. We want those residents to have information to be as easily accessible to them as possible,” said Porche. Patrons will also have access public Wi-Fi, and the ability to print documents from their mobile devices.