Lafourche Parish Lifting Mask Requirements

President Archie Chaisson announced that, with recent news of Governor John Bel Edwards’ lifting the mask mandate in Louisiana and returning authority to local businesses and governments, Lafourche Parish would no longer require masks to be worn in Parish-operated buildings.

“Now that vaccines are more easily available, I am lifting the facemask requirement, but I encourage everyone to continue to follow safe practices and social distancing,” stated Chaisson.

President Chaisson stated that businesses and other government agencies in the Parish could make their own decisions on mask requirements.