Lafourche Parish McKinney-Vento Homeless Program provides aid to families

The Lafourche Parish McKinney-Vento Homeless Program hosted its annual Parental Day summer enrichment program on Wednesday, July 6, at the Media Center in Lockport. This year’s event featured guest speakers, community agency resources, visiting vendors, and refreshments. Parents received school supplies and uniforms for their children and the completed the 2022-2023 school year application.

“If you missed the event and your family is currently doubled up due to economic hardship, residing in a hotel/motel, living in a shelter, or affected by a natural disaster, you will be able to qualify for services. If your living situation is still affected by Hurricane Ida you would also qualify. If you qualified for services last year and are still living in the same circumstances, you will have to re-qualify for the 2022-2023 school year,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish McKinney-Vento Homeless Program.

Parents who missed the meeting can schedule an appointment by contacting the Lafourche Parish McKinney-Vento Homeless Program at 985-532-2508 or visit the center located at 1411 Crescent Ave. in Lockport. The organization asks that parents provide a supply list and uniform sizes for all students who are being enrolled in the program. For more information, visit the Lafourche Parish McKinney-Vento Program on Facebook.

The Mckinney-Vento program’s mission is to ensure homeless/transitional students stay in school by removing barriers to attendance, providing students with school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, after school tutoring, school fees, case management, and community resources.