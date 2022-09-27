Lafourche Parish Night Out Against Crime Block Parties Announced for Tuesday, October 4

Sheriff Craig Webre has announced a list of 15 official block party locations in Lafourche Parish for the 2022 Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be visiting each location to speak with area residents about crime prevention and neighborhood concerns. Each party will begin at 6 p.m. and last until around 9 p.m.
“Like many events, Night Out Against Crime has been canceled the past two years due to COVID and Hurricane Ida,” said Sheriff Webre. “We are so pleased to be back this year for this annual event to foster the relationship we have with our local community. Through our combined efforts, we can continue to make our neighborhoods a safe place to live and work.”
Citizens will be hosting block parties throughout the parish, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be attending those events to meet community members to discuss crime prevention and any other concerns. LPSO will supply the parties with food, but each party is encouraged to organize additional food and refreshments with attendees.
Here is a list of block party locations around Lafourche Parish:
The annual Night Out Against Crime parade will take place in the Raceland area, beginning at the U.S. Highway 90 Fire Station and continuing throughout the streets of the Sugar Land Subdivision.
Anyone who has questions about the event can contact Deputy Melissa Simmons at (985) 449-4478 or via email at melissa-simmons@lpso.net.