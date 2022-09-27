Lafourche Parish Night Out Against Crime Block Parties Announced for Tuesday, October 4

Sheriff Craig Webre has announced a list of 15 official block party locations in Lafourche Parish for the 2022 Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be visiting each location to speak with area residents about crime prevention and neighborhood concerns. Each party will begin at 6 p.m. and last until around 9 p.m.

“Like many events, Night Out Against Crime has been canceled the past two years due to COVID and Hurricane Ida,” said Sheriff Webre. “We are so pleased to be back this year for this annual event to foster the relationship we have with our local community. Through our combined efforts, we can continue to make our neighborhoods a safe place to live and work.”

Citizens will be hosting block parties throughout the parish, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be attending those events to meet community members to discuss crime prevention and any other concerns. LPSO will supply the parties with food, but each party is encouraged to organize additional food and refreshments with attendees.

Here is a list of block party locations around Lafourche Parish:

Thibodaux Family Church (785 N. Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux)

(785 N. Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux) 301 Hyland Drive, Thibodaux

Thibodaux Housing Authority (1425 Eagle Drive, Thibodaux)

(1425 Eagle Drive, Thibodaux) Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Co. Station (3457 LA 307, Bayou Boeuf)

(3457 LA 307, Bayou Boeuf) Wallace Community Center (3603 Hwy. 308, Raceland)

(3603 Hwy. 308, Raceland) Kingdom Impact Global Worship Center (1951 Hwy. 182, Raceland)

(1951 Hwy. 182, Raceland) Ebenezer Christian Community Fellowship (3827 Hwy. 1, Raceland)

(3827 Hwy. 1, Raceland) 329 Aspen Drive, Raceland (access via Elm Drive off LA Hwy. 1)

(access via Elm Drive off LA Hwy. 1) Sugar Land Subdivision (144 Twin Oaks Drive, Raceland)

(144 Twin Oaks Drive, Raceland) Lockport Town Hall & Police Department (710 Church Street)

(710 Church Street) The Broadway Elder Living & Rehabilitation Center (7534 Hwy. 1, Lockport)

(7534 Hwy. 1, Lockport) Myrtle Drive (near Emerald Car Wash, Lockport)

(near Emerald Car Wash, Lockport) 202 Chateau Drive, Lockport

133 West 112th Street, Cut Off

Golden Meadow Town Hall (107 Jervis Dr., Golden Meadow)

The annual Night Out Against Crime parade will take place in the Raceland area, beginning at the U.S. Highway 90 Fire Station and continuing throughout the streets of the Sugar Land Subdivision.

Anyone who has questions about the event can contact Deputy Melissa Simmons at (985) 449-4478 or via email at melissa-simmons@lpso.net.