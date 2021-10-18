Lafourche Parish Officials Issue Trick-or-Treating Guidance for Halloween 2021

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre have announced plans for Lafourche Parish regarding Halloween for 2021 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“Lafourche has been through some tough times for the past two years, and we want to make Halloween as enjoyable as possible this year for the families of Lafourche. We are aware of some areas that are not as safe as usual, and we ask residents to look for alternative locations to trick-or-treat. Our kids deserve some normalcy in their lives, and all we ask is for everyone to be safe, stay vigilant, and most importantly, have fun,” said President Chaisson.

Sheriff Webre said Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will conduct the Blue Light Special patrol as normal during the peak hours of trick-or-treating, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Around 100 deputies will patrol the streets of Lafourche Parish neighborhoods with emergency lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise caution for those families who do decide to go trick-or-treating. Motorists are encouraged to keep travel to a minimum on Halloween night due to the high number of pedestrians on neighborhood streets.

“While adults have been dealing with the stresses of hurricane recovery, our kids have had their own hardships,” said Sheriff Webre. “Many of their schools are still damaged, and some aren’t even back at their own school. Our deputies are committed to providing a safe environment for our children, and we look forward to this opportunity for a positive experience for our deputies and the community in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Ida.”

Here are some trick-or-treating safety precautions to consider:

Remind children to walk (don’t run) on sidewalks or near the edge of the roadway.

Be aware of your surroundings by staying off your phone unless making a call, especially while supervising children.

Make your child’s costume distinguishable and safe by using glow bracelets/sticks, reflective tape, lights, or other items.

Ensure your child’s costume fits properly to prevent trips and falls.

Inspect all treats collected and discard anything that is not sealed.

Remind children to stay in front of residences giving out candy and NEVER enter a residence.

Have a plan in case you and your child(ren) get separated.

Residents are encouraged to prepare their homes for trick-or-treaters. While debris piles may be present, residents can still clear sidewalks and pathways of any obstacles, and put away anything children could trip over. Turn on outside lights so your property is well-lit, and secure pets so that they will not attack or frighten anyone.