Lafourche Parish opens all sandbag locations

Lafourche Parish Government announced that all sandbag locations are open and will stay open until further notice. Self fill sites please – bring your own shovel.
Elderly and disabled will be able to pick up 25 prefilled bags per address at our Field Offices only.
SANDBAG LOCATIONS:
- Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station: 17462 West Main, Galliano
- Oak Ridge Community Park: Golden Meadow
- Lockport Field Office: 6236 HWY 308, Lockport Raceland AG Grounds Parking Lot: Texas Street
- Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd
- Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds: Hwy 316 South of Hwy 182
- Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road
- Bayou Bouef Bridge: Hwy 307
- Chackbay Fair Grounds: Hwy 304
- Des Allemands: Under the Bridge on Bridge Road at Intersection wBayou Road
- End of Fairway Drive in Thibodaux (Country Club)
- End of Manchester Manor in Thibodaux