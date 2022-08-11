Lafourche Parish plans to move forward with Valentine Bridge project

After years of being out of operation the Lafourche Parish Government announced its plans to move forward with the rebuilding of the Valentine Bridge. State Representative Reggie Bagala announced the project has received a $1 million commitment from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Lafourche Parish Government partnered with GIS Engineering to develop a scope of work and cost to complete the project. Parish President Archie Chaisson and the Lafourche Parish Council worked together to bond out the additional money needed through the parish Road Districts for the project.

“This project was always on the forefront for us and remained a priority,” said President Chaisson. Additionally, and with help from the federal delegation, the Parish was able to secure $2.6 million through the IIJA bill to go to this project. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La) shared his thoughts on the announcement saying that, “Our transportation infrastructure has suffered from neglect and lack of funding for decades. Louisiana is seeing the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish Government.

President Archie Chaisson thanked state leaders for supporting the project for residents of Lafourche Parish. “We want to sincerely thank our Congressional delegation, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator John Kennedy, Congressman Steve Scalise, and Congressman Garret Graves for their hard work in getting us this funding and for all their support in our Parish recovery,” said President Chaisson.