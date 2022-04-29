Lafourche Parish positions itself as gateway to the Gulf wind market

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and Greater Lafourche Port Commission Executive Director Chett Chiasson attended the International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum this week. The conference offered the latest educational content in offshore wind industry, and provided an opportunity to strategize brining this industry to Lafourche Parish.
“Attending a partnering forum such as this one with Archie and Kristi was certainly worthwhile as we learn more about offshore wind production opportunities and how Lafourche Parish and Port Fourchon can participate in those endeavors. What we do know is we absolutely have the people, and know-how to service that industry moving forward. It continues to be our firm belief that it will take an all of the above strategy to address this nation’s energy needs of tomorrow,” said Chett Chiasson.
As the global offshore wind market continues to grow and offshore wind turbines are increasingly being installed, Lafourche Parish is staged to be a part of this growth. “These partnerships are what will help pave the path for future endeavors and the strengthening of Lafourche Parish. Being at the IPF Offshore Wind Forum was an eye-opening experience. Lafourche Parish is uniquely positioned as the gateway to the Gulf wind market, and we are excited about the potential that it brings,” said Archie Chaisson.