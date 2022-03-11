Lafourche Parish Premiere of “My Ascension” to Spread Hope and Fight Suicide.

The Lafourche Parish premiere of “My Ascension” will be hosted at Central Lafourche High School. The documentary film was created to inspire and educate, while providing a spark to help individuals and communities enhance suicide prevention efforts and save lives. The live screening will be held on Thursday, April 7, at CLHS (4820 Highway 1, Raceland ) at 5:30 p.m.

The 90 minute film shares the story of Emma Benoit, an ambassador and leader for suicide prevention training. The film gives viewers a look inside Emma’s inspiring journey and quest to walk again, and her efforts to bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program to Louisiana.

The event will begin with a meet and greet, refreshments, and resource tables at 5:30 p.m., followed by the film screening at 6 p.m. The live screening will feature guest speakers Emma Benoit and filmmaker Greg Dicharry.

The screening will be followed by an important dialogue related to youth wellness and suicide prevention. The live-screening is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be accessed here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/my-ascension-lafourche-parish-tickets-293279796767?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.