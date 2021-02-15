Lafourche Parish advising residents to stay off roads, businesses to close by noon as conditions deteriorate

Dangerous wind chill and temperatures expected after rain moves east
February 15, 2021
Dulac Pontoon Bridge closed due to weather conditions
February 15, 2021

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson released a statement advising residents to stay off the roads, if possible, and businesses are advised to close by noon to allow their employees time to get home safely as weather conditions deteriorate.



Read full the statement below:

As weather conditions continue to deteriorate we are advising residents to stay off the roads if at all possible and for business to close by noon to allow their employees time to get home safely. Parish and State crews are beginning de-icing activities but roads and bridges are beginning to be affected. Stay safe and stay warm!


Drew Miller
