Lafourche Parish advising residents to stay off roads, businesses to close by noon as conditions deteriorate

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson released a statement advising residents to stay off the roads, if possible, and businesses are advised to close by noon to allow their employees time to get home safely as weather conditions deteriorate.

As weather conditions continue to deteriorate we are advising residents to stay off the roads if at all possible and for business to close by noon to allow their employees time to get home safely. Parish and State crews are beginning de-icing activities but roads and bridges are beginning to be affected. Stay safe and stay warm!