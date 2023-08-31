Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson to run unopposed, discusses plans for next term

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson, III will be running unopposed during the 2023 election this October.

Parish President Chaisson graduated from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Management. Prior to his 2019 election, Chaisson served in several important positions in the Parish, such as the Parish Administrator for Lafourche Parish and Public Works Director for the City of Thibodaux.

“This has not been the past four years we expected it to be,” chucked Chaisson. “We were 75 days in office when COVID-19 hit, and a little over 100 days in when we went into lockdown. Then we went through the 2020 Hurricane season, the next wave of COVID-19, and then Hurricane Ida came and destroyed life as we knew it.”

Chaisson reflected that even through all those many challenges, there were lots of positives that were able to come out of his first term in office. “Through all of that, we have been able to achieve large economic development, expansion of John Deere, and the expansion of the Caro Food Warehouse in Bayou Blue that had been stalled for a while, to name a few. On the national level we have been able to reengage with things like the National Association of Counties (NACo), as well as having all of our staff appointed to various steering committees that work on a national level, and more. Even through all the disasters, we have been able to do a lot, and it has been a privilege to watch the strength of the people in our office and Lafourche Parish as a whole.”

“I think running unopposed is every politicians dream,” continued Chaisson. “This is something we didn’t expect, but at the end of the day, it’s a huge weight lifted off our shoulders. We don’t have to worry about another couple months of campaigning, so we can continue focusing on making the parish better. I think hurricane recovery will still be a huge part of this next term, and we will also continue to improve our infrastructure and quality of life, such as recreation and public projects, across the parish. We are excited to continue to make Lafourche Parish more resilient for those who live here.”